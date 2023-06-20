Search
Zack King
WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) posted a 18.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.60, down -9.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has traded in a range of $0.95-$87.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 24.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.20%. With a float of $3.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49 employees.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,390 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $359. This insider now owns 261,651 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$3.36) by $2.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -69.30, a number that is poised to hit -1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Looking closely at WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), its last 5-days average volume was 7.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2996, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.0711. However, in the short run, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5833. Second resistance stands at $1.6867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2433.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.20 million has total of 3,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,370 K in contrast with the sum of -16,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 470 K and last quarter income was -920 K.

Investors must take note of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) performance last week, which was 2.26%.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock priced at $2.91, down -5.57% from the...
Read more

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Zack King -
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $4.11, down -8.52% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Now that Wayfair Inc.’s volume has hit 5.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.76, soaring 3.64% from the previous trading day....
Read more

