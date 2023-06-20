X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.50%: The odds favor the bear

On June 16, 2023, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) opened at $2.29, lower -4.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.315 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. Price fluctuations for XFOR have ranged from $0.65 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.90% at the time writing. With a float of $116.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.97 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 14,995. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,724 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 550,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,417 for $2.22, making the entire transaction worth $12,026. This insider now owns 88,279 shares in total.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., XFOR], we can find that recorded value of 4.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.62.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

There are currently 122,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 277.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -24,020 K.