YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) posted a 15.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Top Picks

June 16, 2023, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) trading session started at the price of $13.52, that was 8.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.80 and dropped to $13.33 before settling in for the closing price of $13.45. A 52-week range for YPF has been $2.82 – $13.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 58.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.60%. With a float of $387.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22032 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.38, operating margin of +15.05, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.85) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.36 million, its volume of 2.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 95.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.12 in the near term. At $15.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.18.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

There are 393,313K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.74 billion. As of now, sales total 18,757 M while income totals 2,228 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,238 M while its last quarter net income were 341,000 K.

