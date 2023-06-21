0.11% percent quarterly performance for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.75, soaring 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.11 and dropped to $94.61 before settling in for the closing price of $94.73. Within the past 52 weeks, PM’s price has moved between $82.85 and $105.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.20%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

The firm has a total of 79800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 786,816. In this transaction Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $98.35, taking the stock ownership to the 87,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for $100.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,028,000. This insider now owns 1,007,048 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.34) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.46% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Philip Morris International Inc., PM], we can find that recorded value of 4.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $95.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.70. The third major resistance level sits at $97.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.80.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 147.04 billion based on 1,552,197K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,762 M and income totals 9,048 M. The company made 8,019 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,995 M in sales during its previous quarter.