$1.86M in average volume shows that Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) is heading in the right direction

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $2.68, down -10.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has traded in a range of $0.70-$7.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -107.00%. With a float of $3.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.57 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.53, operating margin of -845.22, and the pretax margin is -861.16.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -861.16 while generating a return on equity of -267.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Innovative Eyewear Inc., LUCY], we can find that recorded value of 2.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.69.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.03 million has total of 8,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 660 K in contrast with the sum of -5,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140 K and last quarter income was -1,430 K.