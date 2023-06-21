15.73% volatility in Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 20, 2023, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) opened at $1.72, lower -8.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.73 and dropped to $1.4901 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Price fluctuations for QUBT have ranged from $1.04 to $4.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $33.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18661.66, operating margin of -26966.37, and the pretax margin is -28451.36.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc. is 44.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28451.36 while generating a return on equity of -84.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 476.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7622. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6900 in the near term. At $1.8299, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3501. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2102.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

There are currently 61,512K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136 K according to its annual income of -38,594 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 121 K and its income totaled -8,506 K.