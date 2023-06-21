2.86% volatility in ICL Group Ltd (ICL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 20, 2023, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) opened at $5.85, lower -3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.85 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.95. Price fluctuations for ICL have ranged from $4.96 to $11.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -54.90% at the time writing. With a float of $721.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.30, operating margin of +34.81, and the pretax margin is +33.98.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 44.01%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.56 while generating a return on equity of 43.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 40.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

The latest stats from [ICL Group Ltd, ICL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 24.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $6.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.48.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,287,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,015 M according to its annual income of 2,159 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,098 M and its income totaled 280,000 K.