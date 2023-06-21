$3.36M in average volume shows that Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is heading in the right direction

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $109.23, plunging -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.76 and dropped to $108.34 before settling in for the closing price of $110.07. Within the past 52 weeks, COF’s price has moved between $83.93 and $123.09.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.50%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.60 million.

The firm has a total of 56100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 51,590. In this transaction President, U.S. Card of this company sold 469 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 16,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Commercial Banking sold 8,000 for $115.16, making the entire transaction worth $921,280. This insider now owns 121,472 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.58) by -$1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +19.02 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.50, a number that is poised to hit 3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF], we can find that recorded value of 2.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 64.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $109.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.49. The third major resistance level sits at $111.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.97.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.26 billion based on 381,806K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,373 M and income totals 7,360 M. The company made 11,471 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 960,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.