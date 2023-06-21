Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

5.88% volatility in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.29, plunging -7.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, UAVS’s price has moved between $0.28 and $0.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 70.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -62.60%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 92 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.81, operating margin of -118.30, and the pretax margin is -305.08.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -305.08 while generating a return on equity of -97.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

The latest stats from [AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., UAVS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.49 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3730, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4397. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2847. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3065. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3179. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2515, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2401. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2183.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.20 million based on 92,321K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,090 K and income totals -58,250 K. The company made 4,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.67%

Zack King -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) stock priced at $10.35, down -4.00% from the previous...
Read more

ASAI (Sendas Distribuidora S.A.) dropped -5.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $14.06, down -5.16% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) average volume reaches $364.08K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
June 16, 2023, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) trading session started at the price of $44.89, that was 3.43% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

