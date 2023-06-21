-79.53% percent quarterly performance for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) stock priced at $1.58, down -7.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5893 and dropped to $1.4286 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. BBLG’s price has ranged from $1.53 to $59.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.40%. With a float of $0.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.56 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$6.9 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -23.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bone Biologics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.47, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bone Biologics Corporation, BBLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 54695.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Bone Biologics Corporation’s (BBLG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 360.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.8630, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.7599. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7107. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3893, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3286. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2286.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 0.81 million, the company has a total of 556K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -1,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,710 K.