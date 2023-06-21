-9.46% percent quarterly performance for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) stock priced at $45.88, down -3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.88 and dropped to $44.36 before settling in for the closing price of $46.00. DINO’s price has ranged from $37.12 to $66.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 21.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 321.50%. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.82, operating margin of +10.84, and the pretax margin is +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 190,360,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,000,000 shares at a rate of $47.59, taking the stock ownership to the 34,853,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $51.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,553,113. This insider now owns 182,859 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 38.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HF Sinclair Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Looking closely at HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.44. However, in the short run, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.46. Second resistance stands at $46.43. The third major resistance level sits at $46.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.42.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.50 billion, the company has a total of 192,307K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,205 M while annual income is 2,923 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,565 M while its latest quarter income was 353,270 K.