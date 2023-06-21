A look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.22, soaring 3.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.8827 and dropped to $64.47 before settling in for the closing price of $65.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CEIX’s price has moved between $39.62 and $79.17.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.00%. With a float of $33.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.53 million.

The firm has a total of 1860 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.89, operating margin of +35.81, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 128,680. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $64.34, taking the stock ownership to the 14,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500 for $78.20, making the entire transaction worth $39,100. This insider now owns 473,020 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.04) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.32 while generating a return on equity of 50.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.73, a number that is poised to hit 4.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CONSOL Energy Inc., CEIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.41. The third major resistance level sits at $73.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.69.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.33 billion based on 34,747K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,102 M and income totals 466,980 K. The company made 688,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 230,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.