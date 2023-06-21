A look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) stock priced at $5.18, down -4.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $5.05 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. SAND’s price has ranged from $4.51 to $6.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -69.70%. With a float of $247.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +30.09, and the pretax margin is +61.47.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.77%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.67 million, its volume of 4.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 29.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.16 in the near term. At $5.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.86.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.51 billion, the company has a total of 298,740K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 148,730 K while annual income is 78,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,980 K while its latest quarter income was 15,670 K.