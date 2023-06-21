A major move is in the offing as Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) market cap hits 40.91 million

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.68, soaring 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.85 and dropped to $5.48 before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. Within the past 52 weeks, GFAI’s price has moved between $3.81 and $36.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.80%. With a float of $6.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 331.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.19. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.95. Second resistance stands at $6.09. The third major resistance level sits at $6.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.21.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.91 million based on 6,496K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,480 K and income totals -18,560 K.