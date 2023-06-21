A major move is in the offing as Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) market cap hits 241.42 million

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.97, soaring 16.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.55 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Within the past 52 weeks, PRST’s price has moved between $1.23 and $10.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.10%. With a float of $32.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.45 million.

The firm has a total of 110 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Presto Automation Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 18,569. In this transaction CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 5,627 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 21,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for $3.44, making the entire transaction worth $31,569. This insider now owns 21,598 shares in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Presto Automation Inc., PRST], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Presto Automation Inc.’s (PRST) raw stochastic average was set at 83.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 236.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.98. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 241.42 million based on 51,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,912 K and income totals -90 K. The company made 6,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.