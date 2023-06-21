ASAI (Sendas Distribuidora S.A.) dropped -5.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $14.06, down -5.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.31 and dropped to $13.79 before settling in for the closing price of $14.74. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has traded in a range of $10.44-$20.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $22.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.75, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is +2.37.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83 and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Looking closely at Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.48. However, in the short run, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.26. Second resistance stands at $14.55. The third major resistance level sits at $14.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.22.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.95 billion has total of 270,051K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,561 M in contrast with the sum of 236,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,906 M and last quarter income was 13,860 K.