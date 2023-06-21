Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) posted a -3.04% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 16, 2023, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) trading session started at the price of $0.12, that was 3.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1295 and dropped to $0.115 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for ASTI has been $0.10 – $18.01.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., ASTI], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2141, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8793. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1287. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1363. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1142, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1073. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0997.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

There are 36,929K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.80 million. As of now, sales total 1,220 K while income totals -19,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 120 K while its last quarter net income were -6,080 K.