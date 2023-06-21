AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) 20 Days SMA touches 0.70%: The odds favor the bear

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $74.50, down -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.625 and dropped to $73.94 before settling in for the closing price of $75.22. Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has traded in a range of $52.65-$76.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.10%. With a float of $2.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.10 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.36, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +5.65.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of AstraZeneca PLC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 141.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Looking closely at AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN) raw stochastic average was set at 81.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.60. However, in the short run, AstraZeneca PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.40. Second resistance stands at $74.86. The third major resistance level sits at $75.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.03.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 225.44 billion has total of 3,099,695K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,351 M in contrast with the sum of 3,288 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,879 M and last quarter income was 1,803 M.