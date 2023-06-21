Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.13%

Analyst Insights

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $0.54, up 3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.54 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has traded in a range of $0.49-$1.94.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 26.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.30%. With a float of $295.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.75 million.

In an organization with 1130 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.59, operating margin of -109.01, and the pretax margin is -126.63.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -113.73 while generating a return on equity of -21.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9538. However, in the short run, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5800. Second resistance stands at $0.6000. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5200. The third support level lies at $0.5000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 251.06 million has total of 351,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 174,880 K in contrast with the sum of -1,357 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,480 K and last quarter income was -48,210 K.

