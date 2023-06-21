Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,124 M

On June 20, 2023, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) opened at $7.48, lower -5.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.49 and dropped to $6.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.58. Price fluctuations for BIG have ranged from $4.78 to $29.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -237.00% at the time writing. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -5.13.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Big Lots Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 112.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 50,050. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 169,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 10,000 for $4.88, making the entire transaction worth $48,800. This insider now owns 194,207 shares in total.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$3.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.82) by -$1.58. This company achieved a net margin of -3.85 while generating a return on equity of -23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Big Lots Inc. (BIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.00, a number that is poised to hit -3.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

The latest stats from [Big Lots Inc., BIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.44 million was superior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.81. The third major resistance level sits at $8.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.26.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Key Stats

There are currently 29,177K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 235.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,468 M according to its annual income of -210,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,124 M and its income totaled -206,070 K.