Can Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) drop of -4.34% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 20, 2023, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) opened at $19.81, lower -3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.93 and dropped to $19.09 before settling in for the closing price of $19.86. Price fluctuations for LTH have ranged from $8.75 to $21.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.70% at the time writing. With a float of $166.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.04, operating margin of +1.01, and the pretax margin is -0.14.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 814,186. In this transaction SVP & CONTROLLER of this company sold 40,703 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 66,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s member of a group that is 10% bought 11 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $172. This insider now owns 5,203,581 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 65.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.72 in the near term. At $20.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.56. The third support level lies at $18.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

There are currently 195,038K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,823 M according to its annual income of -1,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 510,850 K and its income totaled 27,460 K.