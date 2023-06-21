Celestica Inc. (CLS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,250 M

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $14.30, up 3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.97 and dropped to $14.24 before settling in for the closing price of $14.24. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has traded in a range of $8.21-$14.28.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.50%. With a float of $100.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.50 million.

In an organization with 26324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.22, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is +2.81.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Celestica Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.01 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.70% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. However, in the short run, Celestica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.09. Second resistance stands at $15.39. The third major resistance level sits at $15.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.63.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.71 billion has total of 120,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,250 M in contrast with the sum of 145,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,838 M and last quarter income was 24,700 K.