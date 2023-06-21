Search
Shaun Noe
CISO Global Inc. (CISO) is expecting -19.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) stock priced at $0.2016, down -7.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2048 and dropped to $0.1845 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. CISO’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $6.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.30%. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 443 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CISO Global Inc. is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CISO Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.55 million, its volume of 3.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2232, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6148. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1992 in the near term. At $0.2121, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1789, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1715. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1586.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.86 million, the company has a total of 154,176K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,550 K while annual income is -33,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,730 K while its latest quarter income was -34,840 K.

