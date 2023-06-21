Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) 20 Days SMA touches -5.71%: The odds favor the bear

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $67.71, plunging -6.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.505 and dropped to $63.27 before settling in for the closing price of $69.35. Within the past 52 weeks, CIVI’s price has moved between $40.20 and $73.09.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 81.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 207.60%. With a float of $79.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.72 million.

The firm has a total of 353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Civitas Resources Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 107.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 466,126. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of this company bought 6,835 shares at a rate of $68.20, taking the stock ownership to the 36,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,918,032 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $299,999,952. This insider now owns 16,480,721 shares in total.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 207.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 164.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Civitas Resources Inc., CIVI], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Civitas Resources Inc.’s (CIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.79. The third major resistance level sits at $73.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.36.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.21 billion based on 80,437K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,791 M and income totals 1,248 M. The company made 656,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 202,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.