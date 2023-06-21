CNC (Centene Corporation) climbed 0.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $65.40, up 0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.44 and dropped to $64.99 before settling in for the closing price of $65.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has traded in a range of $61.34-$98.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 24.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.50%. With a float of $545.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 93,226. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,400 shares at a rate of $66.59, taking the stock ownership to the 8,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 30,000 for $62.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,878,000. This insider now owns 313,953 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.83 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.48% during the next five years compared to 0.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centene Corporation’s (CNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.71 million, its volume of 4.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.58 in the near term. At $67.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.68.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.43 billion has total of 548,769K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 144,547 M in contrast with the sum of 1,202 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 38,889 M and last quarter income was 1,130 M.