Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) with a beta value of 0.81 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 20, 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) opened at $65.26, lower -0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.499 and dropped to $64.80 before settling in for the closing price of $65.35. Price fluctuations for CCEP have ranged from $41.80 to $66.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.20% at the time writing. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.88, operating margin of +13.05, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 19.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60 and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Looking closely at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.13. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.51. Second resistance stands at $65.86. The third major resistance level sits at $66.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

There are currently 456,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,248 M according to its annual income of 1,589 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,794 M and its income totaled 134,000 K.