Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

On June 20, 2023, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) opened at $11.34, higher 3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.605 and dropped to $11.30 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. Price fluctuations for SBS have ranged from $7.24 to $11.71 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.40% at the time writing. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12211 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.06, operating margin of +20.88, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Looking closely at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. However, in the short run, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.66. Second resistance stands at $11.78. The third major resistance level sits at $11.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.05.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are currently 683,510K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,272 M according to its annual income of 604,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,097 M and its income totaled 143,840 K.