Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) last year’s performance of -1.32% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $7.44, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.54 and dropped to $7.315 before settling in for the closing price of $7.51. Over the past 52 weeks, BVN has traded in a range of $5.09-$8.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.40%. With a float of $248.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2043 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.30, operating margin of -10.50, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Looking closely at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.44. However, in the short run, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.58. Second resistance stands at $7.67. The third major resistance level sits at $7.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.13.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 253,990K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 824,800 K in contrast with the sum of 602,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 185,500 K and last quarter income was 64,400 K.