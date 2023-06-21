Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) 20 Days SMA touches -1.16%: The odds favor the bear

On June 20, 2023, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) opened at $93.10, lower -1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.24 and dropped to $91.95 before settling in for the closing price of $92.97. Price fluctuations for ED have ranged from $78.10 to $102.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.10% at the time writing. With a float of $345.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.90 million.

The firm has a total of 14319 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.05, operating margin of +16.69, and the pretax margin is +13.39.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 91. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $92.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 25 for $93.30, making the entire transaction worth $2,316. This insider now owns 19,521 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.58) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.12% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Consolidated Edison Inc., ED], we can find that recorded value of 2.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 35.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.69. The third major resistance level sits at $94.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.28.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

There are currently 346,540K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,670 M according to its annual income of 1,660 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,403 M and its income totaled 1,433 M.