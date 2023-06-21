DADA (Dada Nexus Limited) dropped -7.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) stock priced at $6.28, down -7.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.28 and dropped to $5.995 before settling in for the closing price of $6.57. DADA’s price has ranged from $2.98 to $15.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 50.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.90%. With a float of $248.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2631 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.11, operating margin of -23.92, and the pretax margin is -21.49.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -21.44 while generating a return on equity of -37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.10 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dada Nexus Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 2.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.26 in the near term. At $6.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.68.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.57 billion, the company has a total of 255,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,358 M while annual income is -291,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 376,540 K while its latest quarter income was -51,240 K.