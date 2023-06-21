Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is 4.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) stock priced at $13.18, up 4.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.83 and dropped to $13.00 before settling in for the closing price of $13.25. DAWN’s price has ranged from $10.84 to $28.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.97 million.

In an organization with 125 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 9,999,990. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 769,230 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,453,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,229 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,664. This insider now owns 1,234,363 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.34. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.09. Second resistance stands at $14.37. The third major resistance level sits at $14.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.71. The third support level lies at $12.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 73,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -142,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -42,390 K.