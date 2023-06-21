DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is expecting 76.58% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $46.55, up 37.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.75 and dropped to $46.32 before settling in for the closing price of $33.85. Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has traded in a range of $13.34-$45.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.20%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 81 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 3.32%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 572,444. In this transaction CSO of this company sold 18,750 shares at a rate of $30.53, taking the stock ownership to the 147,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director sold 84,097 for $38.51, making the entire transaction worth $3,238,205. This insider now owns 8,427 shares in total.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.58) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 7.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.69 in the near term. At $46.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.83.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.26 billion has total of 47,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -83,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,650 K.