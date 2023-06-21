Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.67% last month.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.28, plunging -5.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. Within the past 52 weeks, FSM’s price has moved between $2.05 and $4.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.30%. With a float of $286.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.88 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +12.18, and the pretax margin is -18.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 38.29%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -18.76 while generating a return on equity of -9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.23. Second resistance stands at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. The third support level lies at $2.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 910.46 million based on 290,883K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 681,490 K and income totals -128,130 K. The company made 175,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.