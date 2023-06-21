Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) soared 4.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 20, 2023, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) opened at $4.94, higher 4.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $4.91. Price fluctuations for GETY have ranged from $3.42 to $37.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 150.00% at the time writing. With a float of $193.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.31 million.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.41, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 83,144. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 16,763 shares at a rate of $4.96, taking the stock ownership to the 125,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 800 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,000. This insider now owns 771,130 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.23. Second resistance stands at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are currently 397,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 926,240 K according to its annual income of -77,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 235,640 K and its income totaled 2,700 K.