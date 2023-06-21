GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.55%

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.385, remained unchanged from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.385 and dropped to $0.3201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Within the past 52 weeks, GTBP’s price has moved between $0.18 and $3.29.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.20%. With a float of $27.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GT Biopharma Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman/Interim CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 656,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CFO & Secretary bought 50,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -124.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Trading Performance Indicators

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

The latest stats from [GT Biopharma Inc., GTBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.49 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GT Biopharma Inc.’s (GTBP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3406, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0743. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3766. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4133. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4415. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2835. The third support level lies at $0.2468 if the price breaches the second support level.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.10 million based on 37,361K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -20,880 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -230 K in sales during its previous quarter.