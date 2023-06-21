Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) kicked off at the price of $9.83: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) stock priced at $9.76, remained unchanged from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.855 and dropped to $9.54 before settling in for the closing price of $9.83. HA’s price has ranged from $7.34 to $17.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.90%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7218 workers is very important to gauge.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 24,582. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 120,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 for $11.57, making the entire transaction worth $34,714. This insider now owns 83,189 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$2.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

The latest stats from [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.31.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 506.74 million, the company has a total of 51,548K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,641 M while annual income is -240,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 612,600 K while its latest quarter income was -98,260 K.