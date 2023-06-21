HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 25,583 M

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.39, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.43 and dropped to $65.605 before settling in for the closing price of $66.45. Within the past 52 weeks, HDB’s price has moved between $51.79 and $71.76.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129341 employees.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 50.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.55 in the near term. At $66.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.90.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 107.50 billion based on 1,848,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,583 M and income totals 5,750 M. The company made 6,953 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,532 M in sales during its previous quarter.