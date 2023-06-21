HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $14.08, down -6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.0992 and dropped to $12.835 before settling in for the closing price of $14.15. Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has traded in a range of $11.96-$30.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 228.80%. With a float of $14.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 47 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.98, operating margin of +55.92, and the pretax margin is +41.32.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of HighPeak Energy Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 207,520. In this transaction President of this company bought 9,256 shares at a rate of $22.42, taking the stock ownership to the 249,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 131,539 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,893,858. This insider now owns 2,906,011 shares in total.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +28.30 while generating a return on equity of 24.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 228.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HighPeak Energy Inc.’s (HPK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

The latest stats from [HighPeak Energy Inc., HPK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, HighPeak Energy Inc.’s (HPK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.65. The third major resistance level sits at $15.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.40.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.64 billion has total of 113,177K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 755,690 K in contrast with the sum of 236,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 223,790 K and last quarter income was 50,260 K.