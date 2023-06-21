Search
Zack King
Zack King

HP Inc. (HPQ) is 3.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Picks

June 16, 2023, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) trading session started at the price of $31.205, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.27 and dropped to $30.77 before settling in for the closing price of $31.10. A 52-week range for HPQ has been $24.08 – $35.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.80%. With a float of $970.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $991.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +7.21, and the pretax margin is +7.15.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HP Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of HP Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 122,076. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,165 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 34,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,165 for $29.86, making the entire transaction worth $124,367. This insider now owns 38,941 shares in total.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.61% during the next five years compared to 15.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HP Inc. (HPQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HP Inc. (HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) saw its 5-day average volume 11.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, HP Inc.’s (HPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 85.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.26 in the near term. At $31.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.51. The third support level lies at $30.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Key Stats

There are 985,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.66 billion. As of now, sales total 62,983 M while income totals 3,203 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,913 M while its last quarter net income were 1,066 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $8.90, down -1.01% from the previous trading...
Read more

0.11% percent quarterly performance for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.75, soaring 0.17% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.27%

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) opened at $10.91, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.