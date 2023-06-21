Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) last year’s performance of -76.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 20, 2023, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) opened at $1.09, lower -9.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.934 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for HYFM have ranged from $0.87 to $5.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 17.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $39.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 498 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.01, operating margin of -23.68, and the pretax margin is -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 15,600. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 35,000 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $38,150. This insider now owns 1,784,328 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Looking closely at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2203, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8779. However, in the short run, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0380. Second resistance stands at $1.1420. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8820, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7260.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are currently 45,368K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 344,500 K according to its annual income of -285,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,180 K and its income totaled -16,850 K.