iCAD Inc. (ICAD) average volume reaches $175.15K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.31, soaring 11.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, ICAD’s price has moved between $1.05 and $4.59.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.40%. With a float of $23.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.26 million.

The firm has a total of 109 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.10, operating margin of -49.85, and the pretax margin is -49.28.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of iCAD Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 52,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $1.30, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 38,960 for $2.74, making the entire transaction worth $106,653. This insider now owns 188,725 shares in total.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -48.87 while generating a return on equity of -33.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Trading Performance Indicators

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iCAD Inc. (ICAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [iCAD Inc., ICAD], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, iCAD Inc.’s (ICAD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8489. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6300.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.89 million based on 25,446K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,940 K and income totals -13,660 K. The company made 5,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.