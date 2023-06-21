indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.67%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) stock priced at $10.35, down -4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.35 and dropped to $9.63 before settling in for the closing price of $10.24. INDI’s price has ranged from $5.22 to $11.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 201,590. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $10.61, taking the stock ownership to the 31,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $10.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,049,000. This insider now owns 21,602 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 67.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.24 in the near term. At $10.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. The third support level lies at $8.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.65 billion, the company has a total of 160,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,800 K while annual income is -43,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,450 K while its latest quarter income was -72,750 K.