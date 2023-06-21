Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is expecting 7.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $16.68, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.71 and dropped to $16.425 before settling in for the closing price of $16.78. Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has traded in a range of $13.20-$20.56.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.30%. With a float of $367.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8561 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.85, operating margin of +18.91, and the pretax margin is +21.07.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Invesco Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 4,050,959. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 232,413 shares at a rate of $17.43, taking the stock ownership to the 452,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 786,378 for $18.11, making the entire transaction worth $14,242,800. This insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in total.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.55 while generating a return on equity of 6.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.78% during the next five years compared to -9.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Invesco Ltd.’s (IVZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.03 million, its volume of 5.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Invesco Ltd.’s (IVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 37.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.63 billion has total of 458,169K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,049 M in contrast with the sum of 920,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,418 M and last quarter income was 204,200 K.