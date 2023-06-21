Investors finally get a glimpse of Grindr Inc. (GRND) volume hitting the figure of 0.64 million.

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) stock priced at $5.90, up 4.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.49 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. GRND’s price has ranged from $4.50 to $71.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -83.20%. With a float of $17.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 188 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.47, operating margin of +10.90, and the pretax margin is +0.00.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 660,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $296,500. This insider now owns 5,250,000 shares in total.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grindr Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 46.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.46 in the near term. At $6.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. The third support level lies at $5.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 173,845K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 195,020 K while annual income is 850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,810 K while its latest quarter income was -32,900 K.