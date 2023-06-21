Investors finally get a glimpse of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) volume hitting the figure of 0.66 million.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $13.38, down -6.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.40 and dropped to $12.49 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has traded in a range of $9.01-$27.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.50 million.

In an organization with 3664 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.57, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 2,494,383. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 186,148 shares at a rate of $13.40, taking the stock ownership to the 71,636,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 98,911 for $13.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,326,397. This insider now owns 71,450,423 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.08. However, in the short run, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.19. Second resistance stands at $13.75. The third major resistance level sits at $14.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.93. The third support level lies at $11.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.04 billion has total of 158,997K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,426 M in contrast with the sum of 91,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 851,700 K and last quarter income was 22,000 K.