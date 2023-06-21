Investors finally get a glimpse of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) volume hitting the figure of 1.46 million.

June 20, 2023, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) trading session started at the price of $14.59, that was 7.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.84 and dropped to $14.40 before settling in for the closing price of $14.56. A 52-week range for ZUMZ has been $13.19 – $31.21.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -77.70%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.87, operating margin of +3.46, and the pretax margin is +3.39.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zumiez Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zumiez Inc. is 19.13%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 74,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.87, taking the stock ownership to the 16,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s CEO bought 74,930 for $13.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,800. This insider now owns 2,647,954 shares in total.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.19 while generating a return on equity of 4.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Zumiez Inc.’s (ZUMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.23 in the near term. At $16.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.88. The third support level lies at $13.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Key Stats

There are 19,779K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 323.15 million. As of now, sales total 958,380 K while income totals 21,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 182,890 K while its last quarter net income were -18,380 K.