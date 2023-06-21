Investors must take note of NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) performance last week, which was 44.90%.

June 20, 2023, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) trading session started at the price of $7.99, that was 1.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.13 and dropped to $7.872 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. A 52-week range for NEXT has been $3.92 – $8.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.30%. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextDecade Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) saw its 5-day average volume 10.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.20 in the near term. At $8.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.78. The third support level lies at $7.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are 150,567K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.23 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -60,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,350 K.