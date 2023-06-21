Investors must take note of Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) performance last week, which was -2.95%.

On June 20, 2023, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) opened at $40.02, lower -3.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.26 and dropped to $38.82 before settling in for the closing price of $40.47. Price fluctuations for WDC have ranged from $29.73 to $50.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 68.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.19, a number that is poised to hit -2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

The latest stats from [Western Digital Corporation, WDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.92 million was inferior to 4.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.84. The third major resistance level sits at $41.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.96. The third support level lies at $37.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are currently 319,937K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,793 M according to its annual income of 1,500 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,803 M and its income totaled -581,000 K.