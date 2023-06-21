Investors must take note of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) performance last week, which was -5.14%.

June 20, 2023, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) trading session started at the price of $12.84, that was -3.54% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.025 and dropped to $12.425 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. A 52-week range for ZIM has been $12.63 – $53.59.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.70%. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.17 million.

The firm has a total of 4830 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.96, operating margin of +48.41, and the pretax margin is +47.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 21.93%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +36.77 while generating a return on equity of 88.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM], we can find that recorded value of 3.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.26. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are 120,184K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.55 billion. As of now, sales total 12,562 M while income totals 4,619 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,374 M while its last quarter net income were -59,500 K.