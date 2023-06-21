Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,571 M

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.08, plunging -2.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.08 and dropped to $22.17 before settling in for the closing price of $23.07. Within the past 52 weeks, KSS’s price has moved between $17.89 and $43.72.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -102.50%. With a float of $108.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.23, operating margin of +1.36, and the pretax margin is -0.32.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 2,018,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 92,500 shares at a rate of $21.82, taking the stock ownership to the 228,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director bought 3,413 for $29.29, making the entire transaction worth $99,967. This insider now owns 46,937 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.06 in the near term. At $23.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.24.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.57 billion based on 110,591K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,098 M and income totals -19,000 K. The company made 3,571 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) posted a -5.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $5.07, down -2.94% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Phunware Inc. (PHUN) market cap hits 57.61 million

Shaun Noe -
June 20, 2023, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $0.593, that was -3.51% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.16% last month.

Sana Meer -
On June 20, 2023, Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) opened at $23.73, lower -4.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

